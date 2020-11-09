County GOP lawmakers placed under quarantine

Several members of the Niagara County Legislature's Majority caucus, including legislature Chairwoman Rebecca Wydysh, R-Lewiston, have been placed under quarantine due to potential exposure to COVID-19.
The situation was confirmed in a statement issued Monday evening by Wydysh who indicated that the lawmakers who have been placed in quarantine were in the same room with a person who tested positive for the virus for more than an hour. The release, issued by county public information officer Kevin Schuler, does not identify any other legislators who are under quarantine, nor does it describe the nature of the event in which all of the lawmakers who are impacted were in the same room together.
Legislative committee, scheduled for Monday night, were cancelled as a result of the situation and Wydysh suggested county officials will "most likely" conduct virtual meetings for the next few weeks "in order to keep county business moving forward."
"I'm hopeful that the protocols we were following will prevent anyone else from turning positive," Wydysh said. "Mitigating one's risk is the most important thing all residents can do now, especially if we want to prevent any type of shutdown in Niagara County. We are at a crucial juncture and the trend lines have been going the wrong way for the last several weeks. Please wear your masks, keep social distance and do whatever else you can to minimize your exposure so we can get back on track."
News of the need for GOP members of the county legislature to quarantine followed the implementation of a "yellow zone" for parts of Erie County as part of a larger, state-led strategy to tamp down the spread of the virus in parts of New York where infection rates have been on the rise in recent weeks.
On Monday, the latest infection numbers from the Niagara County Department of Health showed a spike in cases, with 151 new positives being reported over the weekend starting on Friday morning. There are currently 342 active cases in Niagara County, including 334 individuals who are isolating at home and eight people who have been hospitalized.
