LOCKPORT — The Niagara County Legislature passed a resolution Tuesday to provide funding for closed captioning for Lockport Community Television Programing (LCTV).
Before the vote on the resolution for $6,200 in funding, County Chairman Rebecca Wydish praised the work done by LCTV Executive Director Rich Zapp and said that she was eager and proud to make the station more accessible, especially since its coverage of legislature meetings was critical for the county during the harshest days of the Covid pandemic.
“Like every other municipality, we were struggling to make sure that our residents knew what was happening in those early days, to keep in touch with them, and update them on the daily changing issues, rules, and executive orders that were coming out of the state,” stated Wydysh during the meeting. “And LCTV didn’t hesitate.”
Wydysh said that she had already seen pilots of the closed captioning software at work, and feels satisfied with the results. She also mentioned that sign language interpreters had initially been asked for in regards to legislative meeting coverage, but the closed captioning software will also be able to be used on other LCTV programs and not just for coverage of legislative meetings. No current plans exist to take on sign language interpreters.
“If this technology seems to be working sufficiently, then that’s the direction the station wants to go,” said Wydysh in an interview, “but we’re always open to suggestions, and if we hear that something more is needed, then we will look into it.”
LCTV is being provided $6,200 from the county general fund for supporting the closed captioning measure, a price that Wydysh felt was more than reasonable given what it would provide.
“This isn’t something that they’re just going to use for our county. This is something they can use for every program that they put on at their station,” she said. “So I think this is a wonderful price for the service it will provide.”
