County formally dedicates Clyde L. Burmaster Park

RANSOMVILLE — Members of the Niagara County Legislature, local dignitaries and family and friends of the late Clyde Burmaster held a ceremony July 23 to officially dedicate Clyde L. Burmaster Park on Lower Mountain Road. The park was formerly known Bond Lake Park.
“No one did more to develop this recreation area than Clyde Burmaster so naming the park after him helps preserve his tremendous legacy,” legislature chairman Becky Wydysh said.
Burmaster died in August 2019. The legislature voted a few months later to rename the park in his memory. Dedication was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“But it was worth waiting, as so many old friends and family members who had not seen each other in some time were able to share stories about Clyde and remember his great work for our community,” observed legislator Irene Myers, who succeeded Burmaster in the legislature.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.