Niagara County’s forensics laboratory has been served by a state oversight commission with a series of serious violations, including allegations that the lab misrepresented information, fabricated and backdated training documentation and participated in other activities “unbecoming of a laboratory.”
In a notice dated March 16, the State Commission on Forensic Science outlined a total of eight “allegations and violations” that it said were based on an undisclosed complaint and the commission’s “own observations” about the operation of Niagara County’s forensics laboratory.
Specifically, the notice accuses lab personnel of the following:
• Misrepresenting information to the commission;
• Performing tasks without the proper documented authorization;
• Fabricating and backdating training documentation;
• Delaying the recognition of reoccurring corrective actions;
• Accepting improperly packaged evidence;
• Conducting re-analysis of caseworks with no documentation;
• Utilizing pre-adjudicated evidence from cases as competency/proficiency test samples and
• Conduct unbecoming of a laboratory.
Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti, whose office oversees personnel hired to work at the lab, said an assistant county attorney has reached out to the commission in an effort to obtain more detailed information about the allegations. Central to that request is a copy of the initial complaint to the commission.
The New York State Division of Criminal Justice Service, a state agency that assists the commission with its work, declined to provide the newspaper with a copy of the complaint. A spokesperson for the agency said, other than a copy of the violations notice, the commission would provide no further details until it makes its determination.
“These are vague allegations that tell me nothing,” Filicetti said Tuesday. “I need the factual basis to see what the allegations are.”
Filicetti said the county’s forensics laboratory remains fully functional amid the issuance of the violation notice. The DCJS confirmed that no action has been taken to shutter the lab’s operation at this time.
“I have all the faith in the world in my forensics laboratory,” Filicetti said.
Forensic laboratory personnel are responsible for analyzing evidence collected from crime scenes, suspects and victims. Analysis work often involves DNA, fingerprints, human remains and substances found at crime scenes. Work performed by forensics laboratory personnel often plays an important role in criminal prosecutions.
The commission, established under state law, is charged with setting standards for forensics laboratory operations in New York and for accreditation of all forensics laboratories in the state.
Under state law, the commission has the power to “revoke, suspend or otherwise limit” the state accreditation of a forensic laboratory if it determined that the lab or one or more of its employees failed to follow state procedures and standards.
Members of the commission agreed during a meeting held March 10 to send a notice of violation to Niagara County amid what was described as “significant concerns” about the operation of the county’s forensics lab.
The violation notice, delivered to Niagara County’s current forensics laboratory Director Christine Griffin, indicates that the commission intends to “seek a probationary period” for the lab’s New York State Accreditation.
Under state law, the county has five days to respond in writing to the commission’s charges. The commission has set a hearing date for April 20 in Albany where representatives from Niagara County will have an opportunity to address the violations.
Pending the upcoming hearing, the county’s lab remains accredited and operational, according to a spokesperson for the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Service, a state agency that assists the commission with its work.
On Tuesday, the DCJS spokesperson confirmed that, during a meeting last June, commission members agreed to send a formal request to Niagara County seeking more detailed information about its forensics lab. At that time, the commission sought: copies of the lab’s organizational chart, personnel qualifications, quality control manuals, five years of training records for employees and job specifications for positions within the laboratory.
DCJS spokesperson Janine Kava confirmed that the county provided the commission with all the documents it requested.
“The commission sought the documentation because it had questions about the lab staff’s experience and turnover, and whether those matters affected lab’s operations and/or the quality of its work,” she said.
Filicetti said the county intends to respond to the violations and follow the process as outlined by the commission.
“We’re going to respond in the five days and appear at the hearing. I need the actual facts of the allegations so that we can prepare for that,” Filicetti said.
