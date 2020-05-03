LOCKPORT — Niagara County could lose up to $12 million, or 20%, in sales tax revenue for the last three quarters of 2020, County Manager Rick Updegrove said on Thursday, citing numbers given to the county by the New York State Association of Counties.
Last month, Updegrove said in a daily county briefing that sales tax revenue consisted of $70 million of the county's budget this year.
Updegrove noted that does not include the county sales tax that was intercepted for AIM payments for towns and villages or the sales tax money that will be intercepted for the distressed hospital fund.
Niagara County temporarily laid off 22 part-time public defenders until July 31, unless the governor reopens the courts earlier, according to Updegrove. The public defenders, which earn in the mid-$40,000s, are still receiving health insurance.
"We have some public defenders that are still working because there are some arraignments, but the courts, have been closed so there is less work," Updegrove said.
Niagara County District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek explained that only emergency proceedings and some arraignments continue to be scheduled, with arraignment being conducted remotely using video conferencing.
Updegrove also said 15 part-time workers at the county's congregate dining sites have been temporarily laid off, and will be brought back when the congregate sites open up again. They were not receiving health insurance with the county.
Rick Pfeiffer contributed to this report.
