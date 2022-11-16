mark.scheer@niagara-gazette.com
Weather forecasters expect snow to start falling in Niagara County and across Western New York this week.
As wintry weather arrives, the county’s snowplow fleet will have fewer drivers on the job than it did last year.
While management says they’ve developed a plan to make sure county roads still get plowed, individuals who are familiar with the inner-workings of the department say they’re not so sure.
Those individuals, who spoke to this newspaper on the condition of anonymity due to concerns about potential repercussions from management, want the public to be warned about the possibility that the county’s depleted snowplow fleet may not be able to keep pace, especially during heavy snowstorms.
They also say, as the season progresses, motorists who encounter snow-covered county roads should consider management’s decision-making before lodging complaints against the drivers for poor service.
“There are fewer drivers now,” one county worker told the newspaper. “Right now, we have 16 drivers. By the end of the year, the way it’s pointing, we’ll have less than 16.”
“What happened was an inability for them to hire new drivers,” the worker added.
The man in charge of the county’s snowplow crew, Public Works Commissioner Garret Meal, admits that the county’s fleet is still six drivers short of where it was a year ago.
However, Meal said he’s confident that the county’s plan to address the situation will be effective.
“I’m very comfortable with what we put in place,” he said. “Our drivers are professionals they do a great job and (residents) shouldn’t see any difference from our normal year.”
Attracting new drivers has been a challenge not just for Niagara County but for other public and private entities across the state that rely on a special class of driver, those that have a Commercial Driver’s License, commonly known as a “CDL”.
In an effort to attract more drivers, the county bumped the entry-level hourly rate to $18.48.
While the pay rate was increased to make the job more attractive, critics charge that new hires lost benefits under a recently approved contract that actually cut into the total compensation package the county is offering.
For example, the labor deal, which covers highway department employees and more than 40 employees representing several other county departments, removed four paid sick days for new hires and existing workers who were hired after 2010.
In addition, under the deal, the county reduced the amount it contributes to post-retirement heath insurance coverage for contracted employees hired after 2010 while eliminating the benefit for new hires entirely.
Critics also contend that, in an environment where many companies are offering closer to $25 per hour, the rate of pay the county offered wasn’t nearly enough to draw in qualified, licensed drivers for available positions.
Meal said the biggest issue with finding drivers isn’t what the county is willing to pay but the fact that demand for drivers is running high. He noted that many other public entities, including the state Department of Transportation, were pulling from the same limited pool of available drivers with CDLs this year. He pointed to the driver shortages experienced by school districts and bus companies.
“We’re just not getting the applications,” Meal said. “It’s a competitive market and the number of drivers is down.”
The state DOT has had a similar problem this year. In early October, the department went public with its search for new drivers and personnel, putting up billboards in an effort to fill 86 full-time positions in Western New York and 649 full-time jobs statewide.
The county has eight plow routes that take, depending on weather conditions, between 1.5 and 2.5 hours to complete. Last year, the county had 22 drivers running plows over three shifts per day. This year, the county has 16 drivers and will run plows on two shifts per day. That number could dip to 12 by year’s end, people who are familiar with the highway department told the newspaper.
Meal acknowledged that the county is planning to use a pager system for drivers this year, meaning all in-house drivers will be expected to be on-call.
He also acknowledged what the newspaper was told, that the county may use CDL drivers from other departments to assist public works’ snow plow crew. The use of other CDL drivers as backup is normal, according to Meal.
While management says the system will work, employees have concerns about being forced behind the wheel more often, and inexperienced plow operators attempting to clear county roads. They note that operating a plow involves more than just jumping into a truck and driving; modern snowplows are sophisticated machines that must be driven and maneuvered properly.
Then there’s another important aspect of the job: Familiarity with the routes and ability to navigate snowy conditions that can, at times, be treacherous.
“The representation for somebody that has a CDL, that they can just drive a plow, it’s really not there,” one worker told the newspaper.
Meal said safety is always the primary concern for all of his department’s drivers and employees. He believes the plan that’s been put in place will protect them while still getting the job done.
“We have things in place to avoid overtaxing the drivers,” Meal said. “We’re not planning on running them 30 hours straight over anything like that.”
Moving forward, Meal said the county and the DPW recognize the need to attract and retain quality employees for all available positions, snowplow drivers included. He acknowledged that to keep pace in a competitive environment, the compensation package being offered by the county will be a consideration.
“I think that will be evaluated moving forward,” Meal said. “That definitely made an impact on retention and recruitment.”
