County DMV offices to remain closed

Department of Motor Vehicles offices in Niagara County will remain closed for face-to-face transactions through June 6 in compliance with an executive order issued by Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday.
Niagara County Clerk Joseph A. Jastrzemski said all testing, which must be done face to face, is still on hold. Registration, license renewals and vehicle inspection dates have been extended until further notice, he added.
“Our office has received calls asking if the DMVs would be opening on May 15 given that the governor has been talking about metrics for reopening when his most recent executive order expires," Jastrzemski said. "But DMVs are still prohibited from face-to-face transactions at least until the first week of June.”
Jastrzemski reminded the public the DMV does have processes in place to conduct certain business, including:
• new and renewal vehicle registrations can be processed, and provide plates for same, via mail. In addition, boat, jet ski and trailer registrations are now being accepted via mail, as well. Customers should follow this informational link at www.niagaracounty.com/Portals/0/20200417130250546.pdf.
• plates can be surrendered at the Niagara Falls DMV, 1001 11th St. and the Lockport DMV, 111 Main St., by following the instruction at this link: www.niagaracounty.com/Departments/Motor-Vehicles-Department.
If Niagara County residents have specific questions regarding insurance lapses, revocations, suspensions, drinking driver program or conditional licenses, they should call 716-278-1970.
“We are optimistic we are getting closer to be able to return to some measure of regular operations,” said Jastrzemski. “We are already working on logistics of how we can reopen and still maintain proper social distance to protect the public and our staff.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.