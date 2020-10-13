County DMV offices offering more appointments

The Niagara County Clerk's office is expanding the number of available appointments for county residents who need to renew expired documents by the Nov. 3 deadline set by the state.
The is requiring all driver's licenses, vehicle registrations, non-driver identification cards and other documents that were still considered valid during the pandemic to be renewed by Nov. 3.
“This was a little bit unexpected, as all indications had pointed to expired documents being good into December, and the state could still extend it again,” said County Clerk Joe Jastrzemski. “However, we want to take steps now to meet the public demand and so we are doubling the number of appointments available at our DMV offices.”
Jastrzemski said that DMVs had planned for 20 to 30 minutes between appointments but that will now be reduced to 10 to 15 minutes. He said while this will undoubtedly create a little bit of backup at times, his offices has the protocols in place to maintain appropriate social distancing.
“The more complicated transactions that take longer, like dealer work, putting cars, trailers and motorcycles back on the road, purchase of cars out of state and so on tend to decline after summer,” said Jastrzemski. “The standard stuff, like license and registration renewals, can be done pretty quickly, especially if people have their paperwork in order before arriving. So I think any backup at our office should be minimal and manageable.”
Jastrzemski said the change should create an additional 4000 appointments each month. In addition, he reminded people that transactions like registration renewals and turning in plates can be done using the drop boxes located at each DMV location. Jastrzemski asked those who have already booked an appointment but decide to schedule for something sooner, to please be courteous and cancel their original appointment so another resident can utilize that time.
For more information, visit www.niagaracounty.com/Departments/Motor-Vehicles-Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.