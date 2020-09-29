County DMV offices offering license renewal hours

Department of Motor Vehicles offices in Niagara County will open for a few hours on Saturday to allow residents to renew their driver's licenses.
The additional hours will be offered from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Lockport DMV, 111 Main St. in Lockport and the North Tonawanda DMV, 500 Wheatfield St. in North Tonawanda. You must be in line no later than 12:30 p.m. More than a dozen DMV staffers will be on hand to process the paperwork, Niagara County Clerk Joe Jastrzemski said.
Jastrzemski noted that, under Governor Andrew Cuomo’s executive order, all driver’s licenses that expired after March 1 are still valid until further notice from New York state.
“Our last event was a huge success as we processed several hundred driver’s license renewals for Niagara County residents but we also know there are thousands of people who still need to renew,” he said “We were able to keep social distancing, people were very respectful with wearing masks and everything ran smoothly which is why we are doing this again.”
Jastrzemski said the additional hours of operation are for license transactions only, such a renewals, switching to an Enhanced license or Real ID, upgrading to commercial driver’s licenses and so on.
Residents must bring original documentation, not copies and are strongly encouraged to visit https://dmv.ny.gov/driver-license for a complete list of acceptable forms of Identification. Residents should also bring their own pen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.