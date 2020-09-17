County Democrats name new chairman

Town of Lewiston Councilman John Jacoby has been named the new chairman of the Niagara County Democratic Committee.
Members of the committee endorsed Jacoby for the position in a unanimous vote during their 2020 reorganizational meeting held Thursday evening in Town of Niagara.
The first-term Lewiston lawmaker succeeds former county Legislator Jason Zona, D-Niagara Falls, who served as the county's Democratic Party chairman for the past two years.
“I’m excited to take on this new role leading the county Democratic Party,” Jacoby said. “We’ve made progress moving this party forward over the past two years under Jason and I want to keep us moving in that direction. One party rule never works out well and I want to help continue to get more Democrats elected over the next two years.”
Jacoby, who was elected to the town council in 2017 in his first run for public office, was unopposed in his run for county chair. He had the full support Zona who said he decided in the spring to not seek a second term due to family and business obligations.
“John is a great choice as leader the party," Zona said. "I couldn’t be happier he stepped up to take this on. I’ve known him for almost twenty years and he knows what needs to be done to keep moving us forward. He’s been respected and well received everywhere. I know he’s going to do a great job building on the success we’ve had the past two years.”
Under his tenure, Zona cited as accomplishments the Democrats adding a seat in the GOP dominated county legislature along with flipping a longtime GOP-held mayoral seat in Lockport with Michelle Roman's victories in 2018 and 2019. The party also made substantial progress in fundraising, Zona said.
Jacoby said he's looking forward to continuing the trend over the next two years.
“First, I want to thank Jason for the work he did over the past two years. We raised a lot of money and began winning races we have not won in a long time” Jacoby said. “Now, right off the bat, we have obviously a presidential election that is critical to the future of our country. Immediately, our focus needs to be turning out votes to help Joe Biden with the overwhelming victory he’s going to have in New York state. We also have an important congressional election in the 27th, along with state supreme court and district attorney races to work on over the next seven weeks. Keep moving forward.”
