Commissioner of the New York Department of Health Howard Zucker said that New York would follow the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food & Drug Administration (FDA) recommendations to pause the use of the one-shot dose of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
“As the CDC and FDA have said, any adverse events related to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine ‘appear to be extremely rare’,” Zucker said in a statement. “‘People who have received the J&J vaccine who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider.’”
Dan Stapleton, director of the the Niagara County Department of Health, echoed the instructions and advised anyone with questions should also call their physician.
“They’re directing all vaccinators to hold off on the J&J until future notice for the FDA and CDC to do their investigation,” Stapleton said. “Once that’s concluded we’ll be following the direction of the CDC and FDA.”
Stapleton urged those who had already received the vaccine to keep an eye on their symptoms.
“Each person is a little bit different some people have comorbidities which make their system more susceptible,” he said. “Some people will have other ailments that will be complicated by blood clots, so we are telling people not to hesitate, if you have any of those symptoms, call your health provider.”
Stapleton had hoped to give 500 doses of the paused vaccine at the Transit Drive-in Wednesday and Thursday, but because of the circumstances, those who want to be vaccinated will be given doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine of which 2,000 will be given each day.
Stapleton also noted that 500 more doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine were given to Eastern Niagara Hospital (ENH) and other distributors.
“The Easter Niagara Hospital has been partnering with us getting vaccination to people in the north-eastern part of the county – the underserved rural areas,” he said.
“With something like this, you don’t want to take any chances,” Stapleton continued. “It’s very rare, the risk is low, but we’re glad we have experts from the FDA and CDC to make these types of decisions and we always follow their guidance.”
So far, 7 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been distributed nationwide and six individuals from that have developed the blood clots causing the pause on the vaccine, Stapleton said.
According to the CDC and FDA, all six cases occurred among women between the ages of 18 and 48 with symptoms six to 13 days after being vaccinated. The concern is that this particular type of blood clot is usually treated by a drug called heparin, but the use of heparin in this situation may be dangerous.
As of Monday, 36% of Niagara County's population has been vaccinated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.