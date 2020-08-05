County creating police reform task force

The Niagara County Legislature approved the creation of a task force that will be reviewing the Niagara County Sheriff's Offices operations, which is required by a June executive order from Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.
Acting Sheriff Michael Filicetti said as soon as the governor issued the order the sheriff's office sought instruction from the New York State Sheriff's Association and started working on complying with the order.
The executive order requires police agencies to address their policies in multiple areas such as use of force, crowd management and citizen complaint protocols.
Filicetti said his office will continue to go through its policies and provide a rough draft of changes for the task force to review.
The sheriff said his department is already been accredited in all areas possible, meaning that all of the operations of the sheriff's office meet state standards.
According to the resolution, the chairperson of the legislature, which is currently Lewiston Republican Rebecca Wydysh, will chair the task force. There will be a resident from each of Niagara County's three cities and 12 towns, which will be appointed by the chief executive of each municipality. Up to five additional members from the community can be appointed to the task force based on recommendations made by either the majority leader or the minority leader.
The cities of Niagara Falls, Lockport and North Tonawanda, which all have their own police agencies, will all be conducting reviews of their own departmental policies in keeping with the governor's mandate.
