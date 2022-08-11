Niagara County health officials reported Wednesday that 222 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Aug. 2 to Tuesday. It's a drop of about 25 cases from the previous week when 248 new cases were reported.
There were no new deaths reported. As of March 2020, 599 county residents have died due to Covid-related illness.
The percentage of hospital beds in the county also held steady from the previous week, according to health officials.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.