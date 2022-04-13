New York State Department of Health data shows that between April 6 and April 13, 282 new positive cases have been confirmed in Niagara County. The previous week had stuck the number at 147 and a week before that was 152.
The new numbers show that daily new cases per 100,000 residents in a seven-day average went from 10 to 19 this past week, and hospital beds available are a mixed bag of 62% available at Eastern Niagara Hospital, down from 66% last week; 43% at Niagara Falls Memorial, up from 32%; and 14% available at Mt. St. Mary’s, down from 27%.
Three Niagara County residents died of the COVID-19 virus this week.
