New cases of COVID-19 continue to drop in Niagara County.
County health officials reported 104 new Covid cases between Tuesday and March 9. It’s 24 less cases than was reported the week prior. The numbers continue the gradual drop in new cases reported. Since the pandemic hit Niagara County on March 20, 2020, there have been 47,446 Covid cases reported.
The county did report five more Covid-related deaths this past week, raising the total number of deaths to 568.
Hospital bed availability has also improved over the course of the past few weeks. Eastern Niagara Hospital leads the way with 78% availability while Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center is at 43% and Mount St. Mary’s Hospital is at 35%.
Across the state, the 7-day average positivity has remained under 2% for the past 12 days.
"We continue to see low numbers of cases and hospitalizations thanks to New Yorkers getting fully vaccinated and boosted," Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "Let's continue to use these tools so we can continue to move forward through this pandemic safely."
In New York, the percentage of all residents with at least one vaccine dose is 81.3%. Those with a complete vaccine series is 73.5%, according to state numbers.
In Niagara, there are 147,743 residents with at least one vaccine dose. The county’s total population was 212,666 as of the 2010 census.
