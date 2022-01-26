For the second week in a row, Niagara County saw a big drop in new cases of COVID-19.
From Jan. 19 to Wednesday, 1,742 positive cases were reported in Niagara. That’s down from 3,041 the prior seven days (Jan. 19 to Jan. 12) and 4,035 new cases reported between Jan. 12 and Jan. 5.
As of Wednesday, the seven-day average of daily new cases per 100,000 residents was 119, down from 206 on Jan. 19.
County health officials did report 17 more Covid-releated deaths on Wednesday. Niagara County has now seen 518 deaths since the pandemic began in March 2020.
As for the seven-day average of the percentage of hospital beds available, Eastern Niagara Hospital is at 34% the week prior, down from 51%; Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center is at 6% down from 12% and Mount St. Mary’s Hospital is at 0%, down from 6%.
Across the state, health officials reported Wednesday that the cases per 100K (seven-day average) continues to decline in all regions.
COVID-19 hospitalizations also dropped by nearly 2,700 over the past week.
