The Niagara County Health Department reported Wednesday that new cases of COVID-19 have dropped once again. From Aug. 31 through Tuesday, 218 new cases were reported. That’s down from 243 new cases reported over the previous seven days.
Health officials did report one Covid-related death, raising the number of Covid deaths to 602 since March 2020.
Percentage of available hospital beds remained steady from previous weeks.
