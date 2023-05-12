Niagara County’s human resources director and personnel officer are recommending the county waive its residency requirement for certain job classifications.
The requirement would be waived for the following jobs:
• Information Technology — All technical job classifications
• Mental Health Department — All titles that required advanced degrees or a professional license, crisis services and community mental health aides
• Public Health Department — All titles related to engineering, sanitarian and health technician positions as well as care services coordinator
• Public Works Department — All titles related to engineering and environmental science
• Sheriff’s Office — All forensic job classifications, helicopter mechanic and helicopter pilot positions
All departments would still give Niagara County residents preference in hiring decisions and may waive residency to accept lateral transfers. Other departments may be added to this waiver in the future.
Civil Service Personnel Officer Malcolm Needler said that recruiting has been an issue across New York state due to a shrinking workforce. The affected positions in Niagara County do require a higher education degree and more technical skills.
“They will primarily come from surrounding counties, but can come from anywhere,” Needler said, noting during a county administration committee meeting that they had an instance where a Grand Island caseworker wanted to work for them, but they could not entertain that due to her residing in Erie County.
As these various jobs in the county become vacant, the hiring process that would normally take a month or two is stretched out. Needler said that when the county wanted to hire an employee for its forensics lab, it waited six months before finding an acceptable applicant.
The county legislature in 2021 approved 17 waivers, eight in 2022, and had already approved 19 in 2023.
“A lot of times we get one or two (applicants) for the department head to pick from,” Needler said. “If you’re looking at technical requirements, sometimes you need to find more than one person to find the best one for the job.”
Different county departments handle their hiring differently, like how social services hires are done through a statewide program.
These hires still have to meet the minimum requirements the job description calls for, like a bachelor’s or master’s degree, and finish in the top three of their group for civil service exams.
Niagara County is also one of 12 New York counties that waived civil service exams this past year for corrections officers, with hiring based on experience and training.
The resolution will now go before the full county legislature for approval.
