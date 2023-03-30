A revised timetable shows the U.S. Department of State is taking longer to process passport applications. According to Niagara County Clerk Joseph A. Jastrzemski, routine processing will now take 10 to 13 weeks and expedited processing, which costs an additional $60, will take seven to nine weeks.
“The Department of State issued a bulletin this week alerting us to the increased processing times,” Jastrzemski said in a Wednesday news release. “The State Department said this year’s volume of applications has outpaced last year’s record volume by more than 30 percent.”
Anyone who needs a passport can schedule an appointment with the County Clerk’s office to process their application by calling 716-439-7025. A list of passport requirements can be found on the county clerk’s page at www.niagaracounty.com.
