County Clerk: Expired driver's licenses valid until Dec. 3

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has issued an executive order extending the period that expired driver’s licenses are still valid until Dec. 3, 2020.
“We have processed many renewals of expired driver’s licenses over the last month, but we know there are many more to go so we are glad the governor extended the deadline,” said Niagara County Clerk Joe Jastrzemski. “I would remind people this is for driver’s licenses only, as the extension that had been in effect for vehicle registrations and inspections since March has ended.”
Jastrzemski said those who need to renew their driver’s licenses can do so by making an appointment at www.niagaracounty.com/Departments/Motor-Vehicles-Department.
In addition, Jastrzemski warned Niagara County residents to beware of a text phishing scam pretending to be an official text message related to compliance with state REAL ID regulations. The phishing text is designed to acquire people’s personal information for use in identify theft.
“Neither the state nor county DMV would ever ask for your personal information in an unsolicited text message so anyone who receives such a message should immediately delete it,” said Jastrzemski. “If you are ever unsure about a communication you receive, you should call our office before you act on it.”
Jastrzemski reminded motorists that REAL ID requirements, which were originally set to begin on Oct. 1, 2020, have been extended to Oct. 1, 2021. A REAL ID will be required after that date for anyone who wishes to board a domestic flight or enter military bases or certain federal facilities. New York’s REAL ID license, Enhanced Driver’s license and a passport all meet the federal requirements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.