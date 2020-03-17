County clerk announces service changes

Niagara County Clerk Joseph Jastrzemski on Tuesday announced a series of closings and service curtailments in the wake of a directive from Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office to reduce the staff of local government offices by 50 percent to promote social distancing and curtail the spread of the novel coronavirus.
In a release issued by the county clerk's office, Jastrzemski announced:
• the closure of all three county Department of Motor Vehicles offices in Lockport, North Tonawanda and Niagara Falls. Automobile dealers will be contacted by the deputy clerks to coordinate a reduced schedule for continuation of services. The general public is encouraged to use alternative methods for vehicle registrations and license renewals, including U.S. mail and online;
• closure of the Veteran’s Service Agency, Pistol Permit Office and Historian’s Office until further notice and
• the suspension of processing of veteran's cards, notary requests and passports at the clerk's office.
The county clerk's office will continue to accept real estate transactions by mail, E-Record (visit niagaracounty.com/Departments/County-Clerk for instructions) and in-person by appointment, Individuals seeking an appointment should call 439-7062 to schedule.
The clerk’s office will no longer be permitting in-office real estate closings.
Copy requests for land and court documents should be made via telephone at 439-7022, email at niagaracounty.clerk@niagaracounty.com and via U.S. mail.
Certificates of authentication, notarial certificates and notary renewals will done only via U.S. mail.
"We understand people may have some concerns about meeting expiration deadlines," Jastrzemski said. "As the governor has rightly put these mandates in place to protect public health, we are seeking clarification from state DMV Commission Mark Schroeder if the state will consider extending deadlines for registrations and licenses for 60 days. Additionally, the state should also ask the federal government to delay implementation for REAL ID requirements for domestic flights by six months."
