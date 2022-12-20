The Niagara County Bar Association had its Holiday Party and Toy Drive Dec. 14 to benefit the Niagara County Giving Tree. The organization collected toys from its members at the event and the Board of Directors raised and raised over three thousand dollars on gifts to add to the Giving Tree.
Bar Association President Bob Richardson said, “This has always been a favorite event and after a three-year break due to Covid, we are extremely excited to have it back and bring everyone together to help people in Niagara County.” The event was well attended as over fifty local attorneys and members of the judiciary gathered at the Wurlitzer Event Center. Admission to the event was an unwrapped toy or monetary donation.
State Supreme Court Justice Frank Caruso said, “The Niagara County Bar Association does such great work for the community and this event is a shining example of their kindness. It was great for us all to come together in a social setting to celebrate the true meaning of the holidays.”
Added Vice-President Amy Taylor, “We were so thrilled to be able to buy toys for families of Niagara County and help to give back this holiday season. Our members are so incredibly generous, and it was great to see them in action again this year.”
The Niagara County Giving Tree collects items every year under a tree located in the rotunda of the Niagara County Courthouse. This year will benefit Casey House Shelter in Niagara Falls, Twin Cities Outreach in North Tonawanda, and the Salvation Army in Lockport.
The Niagara County Bar Association is an organization that serves the legal profession and local community by providing a venue for professional growth, networking and public service. It enjoys a spirit of fellowship among its members while serving as a voice for the legal community. For more information, visit www.niagaracountybarassociation.com.
