The Niagara County Legislature adopted a series of resolutions this week authorizing $42,000 in grant funding to local organizations through the county's Community Partnership Fund.
The fund was launched this year to support local nonprofit organizations that enhance quality of life and might be experiencing financial stress due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The fund is fed indirectly from the county's receipt of pandemic relief funds through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
The grant recipients are:
— Cambria Opposition to Industrial Solar Inc., $4,000.
— Canal Fest of the Town of Tonawanda Inc., $4,800. Canal Fest is slated for July 17 through July 24.
— Niagara County Cornell Cooperative Extension, $6,000 toward renovation of the 4-H Milk Bar at the county fairgrounds in Lockport.
— Town of Niagara Active Hose Fire Company, $5,000 toward the purchase of "much-needed" equipment.
— Niagara Falls Italian Festival, $1,500. The festival is scheduled for July 31 through Aug. 2.
— Niagara Heritage of Hope and Service, also known as Historic Holy Trinity, $500.
— LaSalle (Niagara Falls) Business and Professional Association, $2,000.
— St. John De LaSalle Roman Catholic Society of Niagara Falls Food Pantry, $1,000.
— Niagara Falls Block Club Council, $1,200.
— Niagara (Falls) Beautification Commission, $2,000.
— Historical Society of North German Settlements in WNY German Heritage Museum, Bergholtz (Wheatfield), $2,000.
— Sanborn Area Historical Society, $2,000.
— Boy Scout Troop 824, Sanborn, $3,000.
— Pendleton Farm & Home Days, $1,000. The local, annual festival is scheduled for Aug. 19 and Aug. 20.
— Stephen Sikora Post 1322 American Legion, North Tonawanda, $6,000.
