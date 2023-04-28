Niagara County Attorney Claude Joerg expressed confidence on Friday that officials with the Niagara County Board of Elections got it right when they rejected nominating petitions filed by Niagara Falls mayoral hopeful Demetreus Nix and his city council running mate, Uniquia Lewis.
In response to a lawsuit filed by Nix and Lewis earlier this week, Joerg said it appears from his review of the matter that the board correctly dismissed the candidates' petitions because they lacked a sufficient number of signatures from valid voters to qualify.
The matter will ultimately be decided by a judge when the parties go to court on May 5.
"We are in the process of preparing an answer to the lawsuit, but from what I have seen thus far, everything was done properly at the board of elections and at the end of the day, Mr. Nix failed to have enough valid signatures to qualify for the ballot," Joerg said in a statement issued in response to questions from the newspaper.
In a lawsuit filed by Nix's attorney James Ostrowski, Nix and Lewis argue that the board incorrectly invalidated hundreds of signatures from newly registered Democratic voters who signed their petitions.
Joerg said the voter signatures in question were counted by the elections board, however, Nix still failed to submit the 500 valid voter signatures needed for the petitions to be qualified.
"If the voter registration form was clocked in at the board and the new voter signed Mr. Nix's petition at a later date, it was counted as a valid signature," Joerg said. "As such, there were 799 signatures filed on Mr. Nix's petition and the specifications listed a total of 523 objections. The board found only 341 of those objections to be true. That left Mr. Nix with 458 valid signatures and he needed 500 to qualify."
The board of elections, Republican Commissioner Jennifer Sandonato and Democratic Elections Commissioner Lora Allen are all named as defendants in the lawsuit.
A fourth defendant, a Niagara Falls resident named James Dean, is identified in the lawsuit as the person who reportedly filed written objections to the nominating petitions.
As part of their petition drive in February, Nix and Lewis signed up hundreds of new Democratic voters in the City of Niagara Falls.
According to their lawsuit, they "hand-delivered" new voter registrations for the voters in question to the board of elections "on numerous occasions." They also claim they were told by officials from the board of elections, specifically Sandonato, that it was the board's "regular and accepted practice" to officially register new voters and enroll them the next business day after new registration forms were hand-delivered to the board's Lockport office.
Nix and Lewis contend that they were told by board representatives that new voters who were registered and enrolled with the Democratic Party would be legally able to then sign their designating petitions "on or after that next business day."
"They registered with me and they are registered as Democrats," Nix said. "In their computer, they are registered as inactive."
The lawsuit argues that Lewis was never served with the objections, is not the subject of the objections that were filed and therefore her petition should have been "presumed valid" by the board.
Nix and Lewis also maintain that the board failed to send them notices of an April 20 hearing on the matter and also failed to allow them to review what is described as a "clerk's/counsel's report" on file with the board of elections.
