County arranging School Bus Driver Career Fair

School Bus Driver Career fairs will be held at Niagara County's three Department of Motor Vehicles offices on Oct. 2.
According to Niagara County Clerk Joseph A. Jastrzemski, any person who's interested in being a school bus driver can visit a DMV office to take the permit test and, if they pass the test, interview with agents of the school bus companies serving all districts in the county. Attendees can also sign up to take the road test that day or schedule one for a later day.
“By offering both the permit test and the opportunity to meet the hiring managers for the bus companies and school districts, hopefully we can identify a number of viable candidates that help alleviate the bus driver shortage,” Jastrzemski said.
The DMV offices in Lockport, Niagara Falls and North Tonawanda will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 2, next Saturday, for the bus driver fair only. The sole DMV transactions that will be processed that day are for Class B Commercial Driver licenses for school bus drivers, Jastrzemski said.
As reported earlier this week by the Associated Press, New York State is taking steps to address a mounting shortage of school bus drivers across the state. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Sept. 19 announced several initiatives including opening new testing sites for CDL applicants and expediting the testing and permitting process. The state DMV would remove the 14-day waiting period between permit test and road test, and county-run DMV offices would increase capacity to administer the written and road tests, she said.
Those who want to take the permit test during the Oct. 2 career fair should bring their current driver's license and proof of citizenship (Enhanced Driver's license, passport or birth certificate). The cost to be tested and receive the permit is $22.50. For more information, call 438-4007.
