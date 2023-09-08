The Niagara County Legislature renewed a three-year agreement providing low-cost power to Edwards Vacuum’s Sanborn location at its August meeting.
The Empower Niagara Board, which reviews low-cost power applicants, recommended an allocation of 120 kw, at a 70% load factor. The previous agreement, approved in 2020, expired on July 30, with the new agreement lasting through 2026.
Currently, the Britain-based Edwards Vacuum is expanding the Sanborn business park location, which opened in 2012. 36,000 square feet will be added to its 64,000 square feet, creating an additional 20 jobs to its current 100-employee force.
The facility is mainly used for office work and warehousing needs.
It is operating with a 15-year PILOT agreement the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency approved in 2010.
Over the past year, Edwards Vacuum has been involved in setting up a new facility at a Genesee County industrial park in the Town of Alabama. The $319 million investment will employ 600 people and manufacture dry pumps at a 240,000 square foot campus to help domestic semiconductor demand.
That facility will also receive a low-cost power allocation, with the New York State Power Authority approving a 4.9 megawatt allocation and 2.1 megawatts of high-load factor power this past February.
The business park, called Science, Technology and Advanced Manufacturing Park, or STAMP, had cost more than $30 million in state funds coming from the Buffalo Billion economic development initiative. Investigative Post also reported earlier this year the Edwards Vacuum project would received $39.2 million in tax subsidies, $22 million from Empire State Development and $17.2 million in property and sales tax breaks from Genesee County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.