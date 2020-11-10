County announces 103rd COVID-related death

Another Niagara County resident has died from COVID-19.
The Niagara County Department of Health announced the death on Tuesday, with officials describing the deceased as a 97-year-old female nursing home resident with underlying health conditions. County officials did not identify the name of the nursing home where the woman resided.
"We extend our deepest sympathies to her family and friends," Niagara County Public Health Director said in a statement on Tuesday.
The death is the 103rd death related to COVID-19 in the county, which has seen an uptick in infections in recent days.
On Tuesday, the health department announced 82 new positive cases. The latest figure follows a report on Monday in which the health department said Niagara County registered 151 new positive cases over the weekend.
The health department said there are now 342 active cases in the county, with 333 individuals isolating at home and nine more residents who are currently hospitalized. There have now been 2,541 positive virus cases to date in Niagara County. So far, 2,096 county residents have recovered.
