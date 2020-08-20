Niagara County recorded four more positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the same day Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that New York state had the lowest number of hospitalizations related to the novel coronavirus since mid-March.
The Niagara County Department of Health announced that the four additional positive cases brought the total to date in the county to 1,542. There are still 33 active cases countywide, with 31 of those individuals isolating at home and two others in local hospitals.
To date, 1,410 county residents have recovered from the virus.
The total number of deaths in the county continued to hold steady on Thursday at 99.
In his daily briefing on Thursday, Cuomo said the state's hospitalizations dropped to 518—the lowest number since March 18. Wednesday's infection rate of 0.74 percent marked the 13th straight day with an infection rate below 1 percent. The number of COVID-19 patients in ICUs dropped to 120, matching the state's previous low since March 16.
"Our state's continuing fight against COVID-19 has taken tremendous hard work and discipline from all New Yorkers, and we're seeing results—a new low for hospitalizations, 13 straight days of an infection rate below 1 percent and a match of a previous low for patients in ICUs," Cuomo said.
The governor commended New Yorkers for practicing what he described as "basic daily behaviors," including social distancing, washing hands and wearing masks. He said those practices make an "enormous difference" in the state's capacity to slow the spread, save lives and reduce New York's infection rate from one of the nation's highest to one of its lowest.
"But now isn't the time to get complacent, and local governments must continue to enforce state guidance and New Yorkers must stay vigilant in the face of a continuing crisis throughout this country and around the world," Cuomo said.
