Former federal prosecutor and ex-New York State Attorney General Dennis Vacco has been hired by Niagara County and other Republican-led counties in Western New York to challenge state budget language endorsed by Albany Democrats that led to sweeping leadership changes at Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corp. earlier this year.
Niagara County Public Information Officer Kevin Schuler confirmed this week that the county and “several other WROTB member counties” have “jointly retained” Vacco to file a lawsuit aimed at overturning state budget language that, in May, prompted the immediate removal of all 17 directors on the board at the embattled public benefit corporation.
Schuler refused to disclose the cost to the county for hiring Vacco and told the newspaper it would need to file a formal request under New York’s Freedom of Information Law to obtain a copy of the retainer agreement with Vacco’s Buffalo-based law firm, Lippes Mathias, LLP.
“Niagara County, in conjunction with several other WROTB member counties, have jointly retained former Western District U.S. Attorney and New York State Attorney General Dennis Vacco to represent us,” Schuler said in a statement issued in response to questions posed by the newspaper.
Vacco, a Republican, comes to the job with plenty of legal and political experience. The former Albany lobbyist served as U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York from 1988 to 1993 and as state attorney general from 1995 to 1998.
He did not respond to a request for comment.
Republicans in the Niagara County Legislature agreed in June to pursue the hiring of outside legal counsel to sue the state on behalf of WROTB, which is headed by former county GOP Chairman and long-time political insider Henry Wojtaszek.
The vote authorized the county to “commence all necessary legal action” to prohibit the implementation and enforcement of state budget language approved on May 2 that authorized the removal of the organization’s board directors and voting structure changes that granted more decision-making power to larger member communities like Erie County and the City of Buffalo.
In the wake of the adoption of the state budget, several prominent Republicans, including U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney and state Sen. Minority Leader Rob Ortt, argued that what Albany Democrats described as WROTB reform measures involved more of a “power grab” that benefited traditional Democratic strongholds like Buffalo and Erie County at the expense of smaller, rural communities.
Niagara County’s resolution authorizing the hiring of outside legal, which was sponsored by Lockport Republican lawmaker Tony Nemi, identifies the state of New York, the governor and the state senate and state assembly as “potential defendants” in a lawsuit.
Prior to the vote on the measure, which passed 10-3 along party lines, assistant Niagara County Attorney Katherine Alexander said the law firm hired for the legal challenge would investigate potential violation of home rule law, which grants local governments power over their own affairs, and the state constitution as they related to the state-sanctioned WROTB changes.
Members of the Genesee County Legislature’s Ways and Means Committee also agreed last month to pursue a similar-sounding lawsuit involving a potential violation of home rule law as part of what they described in a published report as a “consortium of plaintiffs.”
WROTB oversees the operation of gaming parlors and EZ Bet locations across Western and Central New York, however, the public benefit corporation’s most lucrative draw is Batavia Downs, a complex in Genesee County that includes a horse racing track, casino and hotel. Profits generated by the public benefit corporation are shared with the state and 17 member municipal governments, including Niagara and Erie counties and the cities of Buffalo and Rochester.
On Thursday, Erie County Comptroller Kevin Hardwick and state Assemblywoman Monica Wallace, D-Lancaster, blasted the former board directors for authorizing lucrative employee contracts for 18 top WROTB executives, including Wojtaszek whose three-year deal includes an annual salary of $272,000 — more than that of the vice president of the United States.
Hardwick described the salaries included in the contracts as “obscene” while Wallace characterized the timing of their approval — just six days before WROTB board directors were removed from their positions — as “highly suspect.”
They called on incoming members of the new-look WROTB board to review the terms of the 11th hour employee agreements and the manner in which they were approved.
“It’s clear the OTB board of directors did not prioritize the best interests of local taxpayers, who are supposed to benefit from OTB revenues,” Wallace said.
Criticism over the employee contracts is just the latest for the embattled public benefit corporation which was flagged by state auditors in 2021 for distributing $121,000 worth of tickets to professional sports games, concerts and other events that were purchased with public money to promote Batavia Downs to OTB officials, board directors, family members and associates.
In addition, the state comptroller and state attorney general have both challenged WROTB’s decision to provide fully paid health insurance coverage to part-time board directors.
Wojtaszek acknowledged during a recent interview with a Gazette reporter and members of the newspaper’s editorial board that WROTB remains the subject of undisclosed investigations involving what he would only describe as entities at the state and federal level.
In response to the criticism, Wojtaszek and other WROTB officials have said that the organization has adopted policies to tighten up oversight of promotional tickets and put an end to health benefits for new appointees to board director positions.
Wojtaszek has also suggested that his new salary and those of the other executives awarded contracts in April by WROTB’s former board are in line with industry standards and appropriate in light of what he has said are “record profits” being generated by the public benefit corporation for the benefit of its member communities.
