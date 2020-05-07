Niagara County Sheriff's investigators arrested two people following an investigation of counterfeit money being used at several businesses along South Transit Road in Lockport.
Bongwe Ntuli, 33, of New York City and Alicia M. Bailey, 36, of Buffalo were each charged with two counts of first-degree criminal possession of forged instrument.
Ntuli and Bailey were apprehended by deputies Wednesday after the sheriff's officer received complaints from four local stores and fast-food restaurants on South Transit Road that the pair had used counterfeit bills to pay for items.
Ntuli and Bailey were interviewed by investigators from the Criminal Investigation Bureau and charged.
Both were held for centralized arraignment at the Niagara County Jail and later released.
They have future court dates in both the town courts of Lockport and Pendleton.
The investigation is continuing by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.
