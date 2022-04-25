Members of the Niagara Falls City Council will be hosting a “Council in the Community” forum on Saturday, April 30, from 10-11AM at Niagara Street School, 2513 Niagara St.
The purpose of “Council in the Community” forum is to bring together members of the Niagara Falls community in a casual setting to discuss a wide variety of topics. Registration is not required and council members encourage community members to attend.
This event will have a representative from the Niagara Falls Police Department available to answer questions. Please contact Council Chairman John Spanbauer if you have any questions at john.spanbauer@niagarafallsny.gov
