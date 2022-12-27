Niagara Falls lawmakers are scheduled to vote tonight on an adjustment to the community development department's spending plan that would allow the city to obtain a federal loan to cover the cost of acquiring land needed for the proposed $150 million Centennial Park project.
The council has called a special meeting for tonight where members are also expected to consider a request from Mayor Robert Restaino to enter into an agreement with Buffalo-based consultant Upper Edge Consulting for work related to a feasibility study for the project.
Councilman Ken Tompkins said he intends to support both items because he thinks it's important, at this stage of the process, to continue to keep the Centennial Park moving along.
He noted that approving an adjustment to the community development's four-year spending plan does not obligate the city to enter into the loan. Instead, he said, it gives the city the option to do so next year if it so chooses. Failure to act before year's end would mean the city would have to wait until at least 2024 to move forward with a loan application, according to Tompkins.
"All is it doing is allowing the opportunity to use that if we so choose to use that," Tompkins said. "This doesn't lock it in that we are doing that, taking that money. It just gives us that option."
"If we don't put it in before the end of the year, the option is not available next year," he added.
A public hearing on the loan plan held last Thursday at city hall drew about 40 residents, with more than a dozen speakers telling Community Development Director Clifford Scott that they opposed using future allotments of the city's federal Community Development Block Grant funds to cover the cost of property acquisition for Centennial Park. Other speakers questioned how the cash-strapped city, which already struggles with providing basic services and meeting infrastructure needs, could afford to operate and maintain a new $150 million park.
During the hearing, Scott distributed formal surveys, asking those in attendance if they supported or opposed the proposed spending plan revision.
Neither Scott nor city hall spokesman Daniel Manou responded to a request from the Niagara Gazette for an update on the outcome of the survey.
Tompkins said, as of Tuesday afternoon, he was not aware of the survey results.
In talking with residents, he said he'd rate public opinion on Centennial Park at about "50-50," saying he's from those who are against it and others who support it.
"There's some people totally against it, but I don't know if they totally understand what we are doing at this point," he said.
"They think that we are borrowing the money, which we are not. We're just not shutting the door to it," Tompkins added.
Councilman Donta Myles, who opposes the loan plan and who has raised concerns about the Centennial Park concept in recent months, said he also was not made aware of the public hearing survey results as of Tuesday morning.
He said he and his council colleagues have received emails from residents opposing the project as well as the plan to borrow against future Community Development Block Grant funds to pay for the land.
"I have not received one email that says 'you know what I think it would be a good idea to do that,'" Myles said.
Myles said his main concerns about the project remain the same: He doesn't understand whose going to pay to build it or what it's going to cost city taxpayers to operate and maintain it over the long-term.
"Centennial park doesn't have the transparency factor behind it where you're not really giving the people the truth behind everything," Myles said. "You're not showing how it's going to financially affect us."
If the proposal to revise the community development's spending plan is approved, the city could apply for a federal loan that would be paid back, with 7.5 percent interest, using a portion of its annual Community Development Block Grant funding each year for 20 years.
Under the federal loan program, the city can borrow up to $9.9 million, should the city decide to go that route. At that amount, it would cost the city $975,044 each year for 20 years to repay the debt. A loan of $4.95 million, about half the legal loan limit, would cost $478,522 each year over the same 20-year time period.
Loan funds could be used to buy 12 acres of land off John B. Daly Boulevard near the intersection of 10th and Old Falls streets for use as the development site for Centennial Park. The property is currently owned by the private firm, Niagara Falls Redevelopment. The city has commenced legal action necessary to force the acquisition of the property through its power of eminent domain.
Restaino has said that he does not believe the city will need to borrow to the $9.9 million limit to cover the cost of acquiring NFR's land. He also described entering into a loan as one option among others that the administration is considering to cover the purchase price.
Restaino has indicated that acquiring the land would be a key step in obtaining funding for the $150 million project itself. The proposed park would include an indoor arena, an ice rink, an outdoor adventure course and space for other activities.
Tompkins said he agrees with the mayor that without gaining control of the property first, the city has no chance of discussing the possibility of possibly obtaining state or federal funds to support the project's construction.
"In reality, whose going to really want to do anything if you don't have control of the land?" Tompkins said. "Everything without having control of the land is a what if.
"We have to own it first," he added. "You have to have something of value in your hand to start."
Tonight's special council meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will be held inside council chambers at Niagara Falls City Hall, 745 Main St.
