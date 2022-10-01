The Falls City Council acted late Friday afternoon to schedule a public hearing on plans for a South End development, funded by a Restore NY grant.
The hearing is required as part of the grant process and will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, just prior to the council’s regularly scheduled meeting.
The Restore New York Communities Initiative (Restore NY) provides municipalities with financial assistance for the revitalization of commercial and residential properties. The program encourages community development and neighborhood growth through the demolition or redevelopment of blighted properties.
The city is advancing a proposal by RJ Davis and Company Development that looks to restore 12 “blighted and condemned properties within the South End Gateway Revitalization District. The project has been named the Power City Landmark development.
Mayor Robert Restaino said the 12 properties are all currently owned by the city and the project would return them to the property tax rolls.
“It would create two-family, single-family and short term rental properties and build a community in the South End,” the mayor said.
Following the public hearing, the council is expected to approve the grant application at its regular meeting.
