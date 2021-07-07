The Falls City Council took another step Wednesday night in its effort to revamp the city's ordinance governing short-term, vacation and transient rental properties (STRs).
In a 4-1 vote, the council adopted a series of amendments that largely rewrite the current city zoning code ordinance that governs STRs. The changes were introduced by Council Chair Kenny Tompkins and Member John Spanbauer.
Council Member William Kennedy voted against the changes.
"I just don't agree with the timing of it in the big picture of this issue," Kennedy said. "I like the ordinance, but I don't like the zone (which limits where STRs can be owned and operated). How do you stop free enterprise?"
The latest set of proposed zoning amendments follows the council's failure in 2020 to adopt a new STR ordinance proposed by Mayor Robert Restaino that sought to increase the regulation of short-term, tourist and transient rental properties. The mayor's proposal would have imposed limits on where short-term rentals could operate, required new permits for current STRs, added yearly fees and inspections and required operators to collect the same taxes that currently apply to hotels, motels and bed and breakfast inns.
The amendments that were approved Wednesday incorporate many of the mayor's proposals. They include yearly fees and inspections, with the fees to be used to hire a specialized STR compliance service provider or vendor to manage the new regulations.
Operators would also be required to collect the same taxes that currently apply to hotels, motels and bed and breakfast inns and it establishes limits on where STRs can be located.
However, the new ordinance would allow for a yearly review of those limits by the City Council and grandfather current operators whose STRs are located outside the proposed boundaries. The boundaries are also close to double in size to those that were previously proposed.
"We tried to accommodate (STR operator's) needs," Tompkins said.
Cherish Beals, an STR operator who has frequently spoken out on the effort to modify the current zomg code requirements, told the council members that the the proposed short term rental zone, bounded by 19th Street, Buffalo Avenue. the state park, Findlay Drive and Ontario Avenue, needs public improvements such as better sidewalks, street lighting and blight removal to make it suitable for tourists.
"If you can make that area better, it would be fantastic for short-term rentals," Beals said. "How about you do your part to get to the point where STRs are clamoring to be there?"
The new amendments now go to the Falls Planning Bard for review. If the board approves the changes, the council will conduct a public hearing and can pass the new ordinance with a simple majority vote.
If the board rejects the changes. the council will need a unanimous vote to enact the ordinance.
That requirement in the zoning code for a unanimous vote to overrule the planing board is also under attack by the council. A proposed amendment to the zoning code that would reduce the unanimous vote to a super majority vote is also pending before the planning board.
While all the proposals move forward, the council has imposed a moratorium on new permits for short-term rental properties. That moratorium is slated to last until Sept. 16.
