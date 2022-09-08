The Niagara Falls City Council voted Wednesday night to approve proposed amendments to the city’s Zoning Code that would govern the location and operation of so-called high-energy use industries such as data centers and crypto-mining facilities.
The zoning ordinance amendments were approved on a 4-1 vote with Council Member Donta Myles opposed.
On an identical vote, the council also approved an extension of a moratorium on “the creation, establishment, development, construction, expansion, enlargement, and operation of commercial data centers” in the city until Sept. 30 to allow for the implementation of the new zoning changes. The moratorium, which was previously amended to also include bitcoin mining operations, was due to expire on Sept. 13.
The zoning code amendments had been approved and recommended to the council by both the Niagara Falls and Niagara County Planning boards.
Currently there are two bitcoin mining facilities in the Falls, with two to three more seeking to establish operations. There are no data centers, but Niagara Falls Redevelopment (NFR) has proposed building one on land the city is seeking to acquire for its Centennial Park project.
Despite those current operations, city officials have insisted that the Falls' Zoning Code does not permit high-energy use industries to operate in the city.
“Cryptocurrency mining and data centers are currently illegal in the city, but we are working with the industry to establish (rules) that would allow them,” Dan Spitzer, the city's outside legal counsel for zoning-related matters, said.
The new Zoning Code amendments restrict high-energy use facilities, like data centers and bitcoin mining operations, to locations that are zoned only for industrial uses. The amendments will act as a so-called “overlay” to the city's current industrial zoning requirements and add new restrictions that would require larger set-backs of the high energy use facilities from their neighbors.
The changes also impose strict limits on noise generated by the high energy use operations. The proposed Zoning Code changes had also originally required data centers and cryptocurrency mining operations to replace energy drawn from the electrical grid with renewable energy.
Spitzer said that requirement was dropped when industry representatives were able to show the city that by locating in the Falls, they were "using 95% renewables."
Myles sought to suspend the noise limits in the new ordinance, arguing that they were too low and lower than the requirements for manufacturing facilities.
"I want to make sure we're being fair here," Myles said. "When (high-energy use industries) are willing to make tens of millions of dollars in investments in brownfields, to me (the noise level requirement in the Zoning Code) is monastery quiet."
Myles proposed an amendment to suspend the noise limits pending a "noise study" tied to a revision of the city's current noise level restrictions. The proposed amendment failed when no other council member would second it.
"I'd rather start with a strict ordinance and pull back if we find it necessary," Council Chair John Spanbauer said.
Council Member Traci Bax said she believed that residents and the high-energy use industries could find a way to coexist.
"Health and wellness is the priority here," she said. "I believe this ordinance does that."
Representatives of the city's current bitcoin mining operators had previously asked that their facilities be exempted from the new Zoning Code requirements. A lawyer for one of the operators, BLOCKFUSION USA, who was present in the council chambers during the Wednesday night meeting, declined to speculate on what actions his client might take in light of the council's approval of the Zoning Code changes.
