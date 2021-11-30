A closely divided Falls City Council has approved, with only one minor change, Mayor Robert Restaino’s proposed 2022 city budget.
Republican Council Members John Spanbauer and Chris Voccio, joined by Council Chair Kenny Tompkins (Independent) voted in favor of the $96.2 million dollar spending plan during a special meeting Tuesday night.
Democrats Frank Soda and William Kennedy opposed the budget after their attempts to structure changes, including eliminating the vacant position of the city public information officer and adding two additional firefighters, were rebuffed by Tompkins, a former Republican, and the other GOP council members.
Restaino’s 2022 city budget would increase spending by $1.65 million over 2021 levels, while also funding close to $18 million in capital projects.
The spending plan calls for a property tax increase of 44 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation on homestead (residential) properties and 68 cents per $1,000 on non-homestead (commercial) properties. The increase takes the city up to its state property tax cap.
The tax hike would add $44 to the bill for a home assessed at $100,000 and $68 to a similarly assessed commercial property. It will raise $645,000 of the projected $1.65 million spending increase in the proposed budget.
The remainder of the increase is covered by a projected $500,000 jump in county sales tax revenue.
Only three residents spoke at a public hearing on the budget, prior to the council meeting. Robert Ventry Jr. asked the council members to reconsider the property tax increases.
“With inflation being so high, I don’t think you should raise taxes,” Ventry said.
Soda expressed unhappiness with a ruling by City Corporation Counsel Christopher Mazur that the council could not propose amendments to revenue lines in the budget. A highly regard fiscal tactician, Soda also objected to what he said was the council’s inability to ask questions about the budget as part of the heraing.
“It’s pointless,” Soda said, shaking his head and looking at Kennedy. “The rest of our questions are pointless.”
Soda had indicated that he would consider proposing an increase in the city’s refuse collection fee to lower the proposed property tax hike.
The council member noted that the city’s garbage collection contract with Modern Corporation is due to increase by $400,000 in 2022. That increase will raise the city’s payment to Modern to $4.4 million and is part of an escalator clause in its contract.
Soda said the current city refuse fee of $181 a year only generates $4 million, but an increase in the fee of just $19 would generate revenue sufficient to cover the $400,000 increase.
“It makes no sense to have a user fee if it’s going to lag the cost (of the garbage collection contract),” Soda said. “Let the fee reflect the full cost of the service.”
Increasing the refuse fee by $19 a year, Soda said, would generate enough revenue to cut the proposed property tax increase by between 22 to 23 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation.
However, Mazur said that the refuse fee was not established to cover the cost of the Modern contract, but rather as a tax on the number of garbage and recycling totes assigned to a property. Changing the amount of the fee would require that the council adopt a new ordinance.
Soda said there isn’t enough time left in the year for the council to accomplish a that task, which would require multiple meetings and a public hearing.
The council turned down a proposal by Kennedy to eliminate the $40,000 a year position of public information officer. It also rejected a Soda amendment that would have created two new full-time firefighter positions, paid for by reductions in the fire department’s overtime budget.
“All I wanted to do was restore the firefighter positions to what they were two years ago,” Soda said. “And reduce the overtime budget to fund it.”
The council did add two code enforcement officer positions to the budget, but provided only $1 in funding for each job.
“This is simply a status quo budget,” Soda said of his no vote on the spending plan. “It doesn’t address the long term issues the state comptroller has raised.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.