The Council for Older Adults in Niagara County’s annual Spring Conference, Luncheon & Resource Fair will take place April 24, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Antonio’s Banquet & Conference Center, 7708 Niagara Falls Boulevard. The conference theme is “2023-The Year of Me!” and speakers will focus on ways in which older adults can become healthier, safer, happier and more independent.
The speakers include elder law attorney Gary Billingsley, pharmacist Julie Tyczynski, AAA manager of driver training Michael Formanowicz and psychologist Amy Beth Taublieb.
A health resource fair will feature more than 20 vendors offering information and giveaways, and the county health department will offer health screenings.
The conference is open to all Niagara County residents aged 55 years and older. The registration fee is $25 per person. A continental breakfast and lunch are included. Reservations must be made by April 17; call 716-285-8224, extension 215.
