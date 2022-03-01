Under sometimes withering criticism, members of the Falls City Council on Tuesday night approved their fourth moratorium in two years on the issuance of new building/use permits for new short-term rental (STR), vacation and transient rental properties.
The vote was 4-1, with Council Member Donta Myles opposed, while members Traci Bax, Kenny Tompkins, David Zajac and Chair John Spanbauer supported the action.
Spanbauer and Tompkins spearheaded the extension of the moratorium, that has been in place since September and was due to expire March 22.
In January 2020, the council, at the urging of Mayor Robert Restaino, imposed a moratorium on the issuance of new permits to operate short-term rentals, and similar properties, to allow for a review of the city ordinance and zoning code regulations that governed them. Restaino, and members of the council, said at that time that the review was necessary to address an explosion in the number of applications filed by property owners seeking to operate STRs in the city.
That moratorium expired in September 2020, when the council failed to adopt a proposed new local law and zoning code changes to regulate govern STRs. In June 2021, Spanbauer and Tompkins pushed a new moratorium on STR permits through the council after protests from a group of LaSalle area neighbors who charged that STRs were damaging their quality of life.
With a Sept. 16 expiration of that moratorium looming, the council again voted to extend it until March 22 to allow another proposed local law, and related zoning code amendments to regulate STRs, to be considered. That law, and the code changes, was adopted by the council on Jan. 19 and approved by the mayor on Jan. 26.
The new local law and zoning code changes impose limits on where short-term rentals can operate, requires new permits for current STRs and adds a yearly fee for operators along with yearly inspections. It also requires STR operators to collect the same taxes that currently apply to hotels, motels and bed and breakfast inns.
Under the terms of the local law, the yearly fee is designated to hire a specialized STR compliance service provider. Tompkins said the process of hiring that provider and integrating their operations with the city’s Department of Code Enforcement created a need to extend the moratorium.
“We just need a little bit more time to get things going smoothly,” Tompkins said.
That brought a a rebuke from STR operator Kathy DuBois.
“I know you say you’re not ready, but it has been two years,” DuBois said. “I believe the city can walk and chew gum at the same time.”
DuBois said extending the moratorium until June will shut some STR operators out of what may be the first post-pandemic tourist season.
Council Member Donta Myles questioned why the city’s code enforcement department was not ready to begin implementing the new STR law and rules. Myles pointedly noted that neither Restaino, nor City Administrator Anthony Restaino nor any representatives were present at the council meeting to explain the need for extending the moratorium.
“(The new law) was pushed so hard, you would have thought you had this ready,” Myles said. “I believe in transparency so I wish they were here to address this.”
Spanbauer and Tomkins argued that the moratorium would allow the city to complete the process of hiring of Granicus Inc. as it’s compliance provider. And the council chair, grudgingly admitted, “We’re in a bad place. Could we have done better? Probably.”
When Bax attempted to talk about the qualifications of Granicus, one STR operator yelled back, “We don’t care. You are taking money out of our pockets.”
Under the terms of an authorizing resolution, Granicus “will, among other things, provide the city with address identification, compliance rental activity monitoring, tax collection and a 24/7 web and phone hotline.” Granicus is expected to “provide their full suite of services” for $31,879 per year for up to three years.
The implementation of the terms of the new local law and zoning code changes will remain on hold while the moratorium is in place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.