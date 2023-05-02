Plans for a new operator to take over an abandoned South End helipad have been put on hold by the Falls City Council.
After a public hearing, where nearby residents and others voiced objections to the plan, council members said they need “more time to investigate” the request for approval of a flight plan by Fly Hummingbird LLC to begin tour operations at the former site of Rainbow Air.
Dan Leonard, the local president of the Air Traffic Controllers Association, told the council it doesn’t have the authority to consider Fly Hummingbird’s request.
“The air space over the Falls is restricted air space by (the U.S. and Canadian governments). This is not the venue to make a change like this. We do not believe the council has the authority to change these operations.”
Leonard also told the council the members of his association “would be opposed to (Fly Hummingbird’s) operations.”
The New Jersey-based company says it wants to take over Rainbow Air’s former location and resume offering helicopter tours over the Falls. Some nearby neighbors said they believe Hummingbird is already conducting test flights from the facility near the Rainbow Bridge.
Paul Lange, an attorney for Fly Hummingbird, argued to the council that his client is not proposing anything different than what Rainbow Air did “for 30 years in the same location and the same route.” Lange also said that his client “learned about the community’s concerns about noise” and would look to have a dialogue with the neighbors.
“If we are not, in a meaningful way, part of this community then this business doesn’t work,” Lange said.
The lawyer said Fly Hummingbird wanted to begin operations this week.
Pat Proctor, a former partner with Rainbow Air, now working as a consultant for Fly Hummingbird, told the council he became involved in the plan to re-use his former helipad because he believes it’s a benefit to the city.
“I’m not here to ruffle feathers,” Proctor said. “This is good for the city and tourists, which is the most important thing along with safety. We’re creating jobs. I want you to trust me and trust Fly Hummingbird. It’s time to provide more.”
David Tighe, representing the helipad property owner, NFNY Management, said that when Rainbow Air chose not to renew its lease, his company put out a request for bids to replace the long-time tour operator.
Fly Hummingbird made a bid and Tighe asked the council to “allow” his company to “do business” with the New Jersey company.
Ronald Kelly, who told council members that he has lived near the helipad since 1981, was emotional in describing how his friends and neighbors had been driven from the area.
“The reason they left is because of the constant helicopter noice from 9 til dusk,” Kelly said.
Other residents said they were concerned about Fly Hummingbird’s safety record and suggested the council gather more information on the company.
Council members accepted the suggestion. Replying to Proctor, while voting to table Fly Hummingbird’s request, Council Member Donta Myles said, “We’ve been asked to trust. I believe trust is earned and not just given. We need to get more information.”
