The Falls City Council moved this past week to amend the city's zoning code after declaring that the Falls Planning Board's refusal to schedule a public hearing on the proposed amendment could be "deemed to be an approval" of the change.
The council members, on a 4-1 vote, with Council Member William Kennedy in the negative, than adopted the zoning code amendment which changes the number of votes necessary for the council to overrule a planning board decision.
The bitter battle, led by Council Member Frank Soda, between the board and the council was focused on a requirement that all changes to the zoning ordinances, not approved by either the city or county planning boards, could only be enacted by a unanimous vote of the city council.
The amendment adopted by the council changes that requirement to a "three-fourths majority (four votes)". The change in the zoning code requires an approval by Mayor Robert Restaino.
Restaino is expected to approve the amendment which would then go into effect immediately.
Planning Board Member Michael Murphy criticized the council for not including the zoning code change on its official meeting agenda, made available to the news media and the public a week before the scheduled council meeting. Council members instead amended their agenda Wednesday night to include the code amendment.
"I think the taxpayers of the city deserve to be heard on this," Murphy said.
Murphy also said the board's failure to schedule a public hearing was not an approval of the amendment.
"There were four significant deficiencies with the (council's) request (for a hearing)," he said.
The planning board's recommendation, Murphy said, was for the city to fix the deficiencies.
Soda had railed against the requirement for a unanimous council vote to overrule rejections of recommendations by the Planning Board.
"When we agree it takes three (council) votes (to move forward)," Soda said. "But when we disagree it takes a unanimous vote? I don't think the governing body of Niagara Falls should be held in abeyance by an advisory board."
Soda also denied that the zoning code amendment was an attempt by him and other council members to "micromanage the city's boards and commissions."
The voting requirement had been tucked away in an obscure section (Section 1302.4.2 (D)) of the city's voluminous zoning code. It became a flash point in September 2020 when the council failed to approve amendments to the zoning code, proposed by Mayor Robert Restaino, that would have changed the way the city regulates short-term, vacation and transient rental properties (STRs).
While a 4-1 majority of the council agreed to approve the new STR ordinance, the measure failed to be enacted because a unanimous council vote was required to overrule earlier decisions by the Niagara County and Falls planning boards, which both rejected the new STR ordinance.
Council Member William Kennedy cast the negative and deciding vote on the zoning ordinance amendments which had been vigorously opposed by a large number of short-term rental unit owners and operators and the association that represents them.
Planning Board Chair Tony Palmer said it was the only time in his memory that the unanimous council vote requirement had come into play since the zoning code was updated in 2009.
