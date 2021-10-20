Six political newcomers squared-off Tuesday night in a debate designed to help voters determine who will help control a new majority on the Falls City Council.
The six candidate, three Democrats, two Republicans and one independent, are vying for three council seats, allow of which are being vacated by the incumbents.
Only current Council Chair Kenny Tompkins (I) and John Spanbauer (R) will remain come Jan.1.
Most of the candidates stressed what they said was a “need to engage” with the community, suggesting current council members have failed at that task.
“It’s important to engage,” Democratic candidate James Abbadonza said. “I believe the council is working like they work for the mayor. That’s not what a city council should do.”
Fellow Democratic candidate Colin Ligammari called community engagement a “moral obligation.” She said the main objective of a council member should be “to pass a responsible budget” while dealing with issues like crime, poverty, the quality of life and the “morale” of city residents.
The third Democrat on the November election ballot, Donta Myles, told the crowd, in the Performing Arts Center at Niagara Falls High School that his work with grassroots community organizations like the Niagara Falls Peacemakers have prepared him to be a council member.
“I have had a life-long commitment to the community by giving them a voice,” Myles said.
Republican candidate Tracy Bax said the most frequent question she has gotten from community members while campaigning door-to-door, has been, “Why? Why are you running?”
“I’m doing this because I truly believe there are better days ahead for Niagara Falls,” she explained.
Her fellow Republican, David Zajac, echoed Bax and said his relative youth, he’s just 30 years old, was a virtue.
“I’m running because I’m young enough to be optimistic that the city can be better,” he said. “And young enough and stubborn enough to see things get done.”
Independent candidate Jim Perry said he wouldn’t claim to have “all the answers” to the city’s most pressing problems. But he said he believed crime was at the top of most people’s list of issues and that engagement with the community was one the keys to addressing it.
“I’m not going to claim that I have all the answers or make a lot of promises I may nor may not be able to keep,” Perry said. “But I believe crime is the number one issue we face and the one thing we can do to address crime is to provide opportunity.”
On issues of public safety, all the candidates seemed to favor an increase in police manpower but were cautious about whether the city could bear the cost of more cops. Though Myles pointed out that Mayor Robert Restaino’s Social Justice Commission had called for a greater involvement of grassroots groups like the Peacemakers and Perry slammed statewide police reforms.
“Adding more police officers on the street won’t matter if you just put (arrestees) back on the streets (under bail reform policies),” Perry said. “We gotta get Albany to change their ways.”
All of the candidates, expect Zajac, offered unqualified support for a citywide reassessment.
“I probably won’t get a lot of fans,” Perry said, “but I believe in reassessment. Some homes have increased in value and people pay too little, others have decreased in value and people pay too much.”
Bax called reassessment “a necessary evil” while Abbadonza said, “I believe it’s necessary for everyone to pay their fair share.”
“We have parts of the city that ares disproportionally carrying other parts of the city,” Ligamarri said.
The candidates, to varying degrees, supported either a replacement of the city’s homestead and non-homestead property tax divide, tied to reassessment or a phased-in elimination of the two-tier tax system.
On the question of how to best spend the city’s expected $56 million in funding from the the American Relief Act, Myles dryly suggested that, “We don’t spend it like the casino funds.”
