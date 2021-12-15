Council backs citywide reassessment

A closely divided Falls City Council voted Wednesday night to endorse a city-wide reassessment, but rejected an attempt to cap the city’s refuse user fee.
In their final scheduled meeting of the year, the current council members sharply debated the two hot-button issues. Three council members-elect looked on from the back of the city hall chamber. Only Council Member-elect Danta Myles, speaking during a pubic comment portion of the meeting, appeared to express support for the reassessment proposal.
“You got to make a decision, popular or unpopular,” Myles said. “I believe for increases in taxes, their should be increases in benefits for residents).”
The resolution for a citywide reassessment was sponsored by Council Chair Kenny Tompkins and Council Members Frank Soda and John Spanbauer. Tompkins and Spanbaurer will return to the council in January, while Soda will leave the seat he filled after the resignation of former Council Member Andrew Touma.
Touma, who was in the council chambers for the debate, had been a fierce proponent of reassessment.
The city’s last reassessment took place in 2006. As of 2019, the equalization for taxable properties in the city, which should be as close to 100% as possible, was 67%
“Some residents pay more than they should, while others pay less than they should,” Spanbauer said. “A reassessment will create equity among taxpayers.”
Soda agreed, saying, “people in underserved neighborhoods are carrying the freight for me and my neighbors.”
Tompkins, Spanbauer and Soda also argued that the if the city wants to eliminate its current two-tier (homestead, non-homestead) property tax system “the first step in moving forward to a unified tax rate system has to begin with a comprehensive, city-wide property reassessment in order for the city to determine the true market value of properties.”
The resolution calls for the reassessment to be completed by 2024 and proposes covering the estimated $750,000 cost with funding from either the American Rescue Plan or grants from the State Financial Restructuring Board or State Department of Taxation and Finance.
Mirroring policies in places like Buffalo, Amherst, Clarence and Cheektowaga, the resolution proposes that the Falls engage in regular reassessments every five years.
The resolution was adopted on a 3 to 2 vote, with Council Members Chris Voccio and William Kennedy, both of whom will leave the council on Dec. 31, opposed. Voccio said he opposed the reassessment “because of our unique fiscal issues, it could create as many problems as it may solve.”
Spanbauer, prior to the vote, said he’d been warned that if he supported a reassessment, he would not win another term on the council.
“I don’t care if I don’t get elected again,” Spanbauer said. “A reassessment is the best thing for the city.”
The council then narrowly rejected an attempt to cap the city’s refuse fee at it’s current rate. The proposal, sponsored by Kennedy, would have called for an amendment to the city ordinance that established the fee.
The amendment would need to be passed by the council and require a public hearing before it could be finally adopted. Kennedy said he feared that proposals would be introduced that would allow the fee to increase based on hikes in the city’s contract for garbage collection with Modern Corporation.
“I don’t want to see residents keep getting bled to death,” Kennedy said.
Soda called the proposal “poor fiscal policy.” The out-going council member said it made no sense for the city to have a refuse collection fee “that doesn’t meet the expenses” of garbage collection.
Spanbauer said he was reluctant to cap the user fee because he expects Modern to seek a large increase in its fees when its contract is re-bid in 2024.
“I’m going to make an educated guess that (Modern’s) fee will go up,” Spanbauer said. “This (user) fee has to be related to the costs (of garbage collection).”
But Kennedy shot back that the fee was put in place by the administration of Mayor Paul Dyster to pay for police and firefighters, not cover the cost of the Modern contract.
“This was put in place to keep from laying off (police and firefighters),” he said. “The city of Niagara Falls has to find other sources of revenue. The residents shouldn’t continue to be bled.”
The final vote on Kennedy’s resolution was 2 to 3, with Spanbauer, Tompkins and Soda all opposed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.