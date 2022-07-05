The Falls City Council has approved amendments to the city’s Zoning Code that would apply new restrictions to and limit the locations of high-energy usage industries.
The amendments were approved at a special meeting late Tuesday afternoon. They will now be sent to the city and county planning boards for review.
The city Planning Board will hold a special meeting on Friday to consider the proposal. The county Planning Board is scheduled to consider the amendments later this month.
The council is looking to expedite the adoption of the new regulations before the expiration, in September, of a moratorium on the siting on new high-energy use facilities in the city. Council member indicated they are hoping to have recommendations back from the planning boards in time for their regularly scheduled July meeting.
The council is in recess during the month of August.
The council first adopted the six month moratorium on “the creation, establishment, development, construction, expansion, enlargement, and operation of commercial data centers’ in the city in December. It was later extended to Sept. 13.
Currently high energy use facilities, like data centers and bitcoin mining operations are restricted to land in the city that is zoned as industrial. The proposed amendments would designate the cannabis cultivation industry as high energy use as well.
The proposed amendments would act as a so-called “overlay” to the current industrial zoning requirements adding new restrictions for high energy use facilities. Those restrictions would apply to issues such as noise levels and the replacement of grid energy with renewable energy.
The facilities would be barred from creating electrical interference with nearby communications facilities. Cryptocurrency mining facilities will be required to develop or purchase “sufficient renewal energy to offset 100% of the electricity to her consumed by (its) operations.”
The amendments also set strict noise level requirements, measured not from the facility boundaries but at the closet nearby residential property.
