Members of the Falls City Council took just 8 minutes Friday evening to dispose of the items on the agenda of a special meeting, requested by Mayor Robert Restaino.
Only four of the five council members were present at the special meeting, which was called less than a week after the council’s regularly scheduled meeting on Feb. 16. Member Donta Myles, who has previously expressed frustration over the increasing number of special meetings being requested by the mayor, was absent.
Public participation is not permitted at special meetings and few council members raised questions on the agenda items.
The council approved a request from the mayor to back an effort by the Niagara Frontier Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society to place a National Register of Historical Places marker at the city train station.
The marker would commemorate the capture of a confederate spy by Falls police on Dec. 16, 1864 in the local rail yard. The spy, John Yates Beall, was waiting for a train to take him to Canada, possibly via the Suspension Bridge.
Prior to his capture, Beall had attempted to derail a train between Buffalo and Dunkirk that was carrying prisoners of war. Before he could escape, he was apprehended by Falls Police Officer D.H. Thomas.
In response to a question from Council Chair John Spanbauer, the mayor said there would be no financial cost to city in backing the proposal.
City Controller Daniel Morello told Council Member David Zajac that a shuffling of manpower allocations in the Falls Police Department, to help fill some long-term vacancies in the detective divisions, would help control overtime costs.
Approved without comment or debate were contracts to for $268,486 to Mark Cerrone Inc. to provide a new automatic entry gate at the city’s Department of Public Works depot on New Road and a bid of $17,160 for four new thermal imaging cameras for the Niagara Falls Fire Department.
The funding for the fire department equipment will come from American Rescue Plan allocations.
The council gave its approval to a contract with the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA) to operate its summer trolley service. Members also approved an agreement with USA Niagara (USAN) to manage and provide programming activities on Old Falls Street.
Spanbauer said he, and Council member Traci Bax, had recently met with representatives of Destination Niagara, which serves as USAN's sub-contractor on the Old Falls Street agreement, and had come away impressed by their plans for the upcoming tourist season.
The council also approved a request by Restaino to fund a $25,000 grant to the LaSalle Education Club.
Since 1967, the club has provided college scholarships to students in the Falls. The grant would support the club’s mentoring program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.