The Village of Lewiston is once again allowing Coulter Farms to operate a fruit stand by the Lewiston waterfront.
The Lockport farm would be allowed to set up its stand along Water Street daily from 8 a.m. from the late spring through the fall. It was set up starting last September and ran for the rest of that season. It was set up for a probationary period to prevent other farms from setting up similar stands nearby.
Mayor Anne Welch said the venture was successful with a lot of people enjoying going down there during the week. One of Coulter Farms’ business partners, Charles “Chaz” Shiah, said there were people from around the world taking their pictures down there.
Counselor Joseph Leone continued to voice concerns about what would happen if other businesses request to have a spot down by the waterfront. Other comments expressed concern about the stand operating on Saturdays during the village farmer’s market.
The village also increased the boat slip fees for Lewiston Landing by $300 for the 2023 season, the first time they have been raised since before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Residents will now pay $1,500 and non-residents will pay $1,800. Welch said that millions of dollars has been put into that waterfront with more work on the way, in explaining that she feels these fees are reasonable.
