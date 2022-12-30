It’s going to cost more to renovate Sal Maglie Stadium than originally expected.
To the tune of $37,707, according to latest estimates.
Niagara Falls lawmakers recently approved a change order in that amount that increases the original contract for the work with Buffalo-based Louis Del Prince & Sons from $1.45 million to $1.487 million.
The resolution authorized by council members noted that the increased cost had to do with “exploratory excavations” and the “discovery of underground features at the start of the project. According to the resolution, the contractor had to perform additional tasks and and reroute proposed drainage piping.
Funds to cover the additional cost will be pulled from the city’s share of American Rescue Plan Funds, which were dollars allocated to local governments by the federal government to assist with infrastructure work and other initiatives.
City lawmakers, at the request of Mayor Robert Restaino, approved the initial contract for the makeover of the Hyde Park baseball stadium back in August.
In addition to replacing the grass field with artificial turf, Sal Maglie Stadium is scheduled to receive a new backstop, fencing, foul poles, scoreboard, flag pole, bullpens, a batting cage, concrete walks, paved access drive and a stormwater management system.
Sal Maglie’s main tenant in recent years has been the Niagara Power, a team that is currently a member of the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League. The Niagara Power is owned and operated by Niagara University’s College of Hospitality, Sport and Tourism Management and all of the team’s game day operations and management are overseen by NU students. The stadium also hosts other baseball and non-baseball community events throughout the year.
Restaino hopes investing in the stadium will attract additional tenants and use by local organizations for other events.
