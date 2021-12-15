In the Dec. 11, 2021 edition of the Gazette, an item in the Niagara Falls Police reports identified Michael G Kreps as being arrested on an outstanding arrest warrant. The person taken into custody was Michael G. Kreps Jr. The police report did not identify the arrestee by post nominal initials.
CORRECTION
