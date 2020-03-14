Coronavirus creeps closer to Niagara

While local residents dealt with empty shelves and cancelled events on Saturday, the coronavirus pandemic creeped closer to the Niagara Region.
Three cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Erie County by Gov. Andrew Cuomo during a media briefing on Saturday night.
The tests were performed by the Erie County Public Health Lab and completed late Saturday afternoon.
Erie County Department of Health epidemiologists are already at work to identify the close contacts of these individuals and to place those close contacts in mandatory quarantine to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.
In a tweet, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said a press conference will be held with Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein and the Commissioner of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Daniel Neaverth, Jr., on Sunday morning.
In Orleans County, a state of emergency was issued on Saturday and not soon after all five county school districts announced they would close Monday in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
“I am recommending that all schools in Orleans County close to students effective immediately for an undetermined amount of time,” Lynne Johnson, Chair of the Orleans County Legislature said in a statement.
The recommendation applies to students, districts can make individual determinations regarding faculty and staff.
“Even though there are no positive cases of COVID-19 in Orleans County we believe taking a proactive approach will help keep our students and their families healthy,” Medina Superintendent Mark Kruzynski told Channel 4 News.
Medina school district officials said there were plans to provide meals, social supports and continue student learning during the closure.
As of Saturday night, schools across Niagara County were scheduled to be in session on Monday.
Administrators at Niagara County Community College said this past week that NCCC’s spring break will be extended for one week and will now run from Monday through March 27. For the most part, though, the plan will have many classes switch to online learning upon the students return.
Where Niagara County residents did see a big impact from the coronavirus threat was at local stores on Saturday where shoppers dealt with busy aisles and empty shelves as more people made an effort to prepare themselves for a long stay at home.
After closing at midnight on Friday to clean stores and restock shelves, Wegmans opened to early bird shoppers looking for hard-to-find items like toilet paper and cleaning supplies. As the day wore one, meat, pasta and canned goods shelves became barren as well.
Wegmans officials said they would remain open and stocking shelves in the short term. We want you to know, we are here for you, and our doors remain open. … If we can all please consider prioritizing our most immediate needs, it will allow us to best serve the needs of our entire community.”
Not all stores will remain open, apparently, Aldi announced that some of its stores would be shutting their doors. The Medina store temporarily closed Saturday night, according to online reports.
In a release, Aldi officials said, “Some stores will be temporarily closed or have limited hours. At this time, we cannot provide specific location information. We appreciate you as our customer and continue to do what we can.”
We hope you are able to find some normalcy with your family as we continue to work through this together.
The shortages and closures came on a day when New York reported its first two coronavirus deaths. Both victims, authorities said, had underlying medical conditions.
An 82-year-old woman who had advanced emphysema died Friday at Wyckoff Medical Center in Brooklyn, where she had been in critical condition after being admitted last week, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said.
Hours later, authorities in Rockland County confirmed that a 65-year-old with “other significant health problems” had died Thursday after contracting the highly infectious disease.
“We’ve known from the outset that these people are the most at risk in this pandemic, and today’s news is a sad confirmation of that reality,” de Blasio said.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday night that 613 New Yorkers have been diagnosed so far with COVID-19.
The number of cases in New York City rose to more than 200, including a firefighter in Brooklyn. About 30 of the firefighter's colleagues were quarantined, and the firehouse was being cleaned, de Blasio said. The infected firefighter went home Tuesday with symptoms and tested positive Friday.
Cuomo said he believes thousands of New Yorkers — perhaps tens of thousands — already have the disease. The true number of people with the virus in the state is unknown because testing is still being done across the U.S. on a very limited basis.
“It has already spread much more than you know,” Cuomo said on a conference call with reporters. "The infection rate will be massive.”
The virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
New York's outbreak was initially centered around a community in New Rochelle, a small city in the Westchester County suburbs. Many have been members of one religious congregation or friends and neighbors of a lawyer who commuted into Manhattan.
In recent days, though, cases have been diagnosed around the state.
The spread of the virus has prompted multiple colleges and universities in New York to cancel in-person classes and move to online instruction, or to temporarily close entirely.
New York City and state are under a state of emergency. Cuomo ordered theaters, sports arenas and other gathering places that seat 500 people or more shut down Friday evening in an attempt to slow the spread.
Museums and other tourist attractions have closed. Many universities and colleges have canceled classes or moved to online instruction, but New York City's huge school system has remained open.
Cuomo said local school districts have the discretion to close and must do so, at least temporarily, in the event of a positive test for the virus.
“If you close the schools, you hinder the work force,” he said. "This whole exercise is about meeting the capacity of the health care system.”
Cuomo also signed an executive order Saturday modifying certain election procedures, including suspending the candidate petitioning process for the June primaries.
