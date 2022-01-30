Cornhole tournament headed to Kenan Center

A cornhole tournament is scheduled at the Kenan Center on Feb. 19. Cornell Johnson, of Swaggin-N-Baggin Cornhole Club, has brought together several Western New York clubs to play in the tourney that’s billed as The RoundTable Cornhole Championship.
Cornell said he’s not the best player but, like everything else, enough practice will result in improvement.
“I’m extremely new to the whole cornhole world, the cornhole scene. I’ve only been playing competitively about four months,” Cornell said. “To the cornhole world, I’m just a baby.”
As he got into the game, Cornell said, he learned how difficult it would be to travel to tournaments out of town, in places like Buffalo and Blasdell.
“I wouldn’t be getting home until 12 o’clock (midnight) and it didn’t sit too well with the lady at home, so I started Swaggin-N-Baggin, my club,” he said.
The RoundTable championship is the second tourney that his club has hosted, Cornell said.
Other clubs competing in the RoundTable are the Buffalo, Oak Orchard, Bearded Titans, UFB, TNT, LockCity, Zoar Valley, Girls Throw Too Canada, South Florida and Bucktown Baggers cornhole clubs and the Buffalo Cornhole League.
The history of the game is mysterious. According to the only New York State cornhole pro, Bob Speery of Lockport, its origins are pretty much just speculation.
“There are rumors it started in Cincinnati, Ohio, at a college. It was a beer drinking game for college students playing as beer drinkers. It evolved from there,” Speery said. “There’s rumors it started in South Florida with retirees playing. I’ve seen videos showing a similar game being played in 1969. They were throwing things at a board stood up. It had three holes in it. ...
“Where it actually derived from, I don’t think anyone knows. There’s plenty of rumors. We used to play with throwing dimes at cups at the carnival.”
Speery, a native of Virginia, said the road to becoming a pro is not too smooth. He got into the sport while playing pro softball, as a way to practice for games.
“To be a pro you have to qualify. You qualify by either coming in the top 100 in the pro standings or the top 32 in the nation in points,” he said. “Also, at the end of the year we have a pro-qualifier tournament where players can play in, and qualify, I believe, in the top eight. Anyone can play at the pro qualifier tournament. ... Whoever wins that gets an opportunity to sign a pro contract.”
Another cornhole pro with Lockport ties is native daughter Lori Dool, who now lives in south Florida. Dool began playing cornhole while she was attending SUNY Brockport, and ended up securing third place in the American Cornhole League (ACL) Pro Shootout in Albany — to the delight of fellow Western New Yorkers who turned up to watch the game.
“There were a lot of guys from Buffalo that I never met ... . They probably sat there for four hours worth of recording just to cheer me on,” she said. “I got to hear the Buffalo Bills cheer in the background and it was really a neat experience. … Having the hometown crowd, it really meant a lot.”
Dool is sponsored by Swag Bags, Black Sheep Baggers, Girls Pro Too and Buffalo Cornhole Club. She said she also wears a Kenan Center patch on her jersey in case she ends up on television again.
Dool is planning to attend the RoundTable tourney at the Kenan Center, which is her charity of choice in 2022 because of its outreach to local low-income families to get their kids into sports.
“Every year I try to pick a non-profit that I donate back to. Last year I gave to a veterans organization out in Florida. This year it just felt right to give back to my own hometown,” Dool said. “Without the sports programs in Lockport, I would not be the same person that I am today.”
