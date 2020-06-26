Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Cloudy early with isolated thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High around 80F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm this evening. Then partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.